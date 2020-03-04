BoxBlaster VR replatforms Exit Realty attraction in Big Air Trampoline Park

MIAMI, Fla. — Boxblaster, a Miami-based VR Entertainment Network with a 4-player virtual reality attraction, is pleased to report that they are expanding into their second franchise location of Big Air Trampoline Parks, a chain of family entertainment facilities featuring trampoline-related activities, as well as other unique offerings. In the second location, Boxblaster was brought in at the owner’s request to replace an Exit Reality VR attraction and upgrade the location to the company’s virtual reality platform.

Boxblaster had installed their VR attraction in the Big Air Trampoline Park location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in January. The Spartanburg Big Air location offers more than 35 attractions Including a mechanical bull, climbing walls, a ninja warrior course, a laser maze, and a focus on award-winning birthday party packages.

The location’s owner Dustin Pelletier had such a positive reaction to Boxblaster’s performance, the family-friendly suite of games, and the company’s responsive service, that he contacted the Boxblaster team as a return customer. Dustin is also a partner in the Big Air Trampoline Park franchise location in Branson, Missouri, one of America’s leading family entertainment tourist destinations.

“We were really impressed with content, performance, support, and operations of the Boxblaster VR attraction,” Dustin said. “It was an obvious choice for us to replace our Exit Reality attraction and upgrade our Missouri location to Boxblaster’s content and operating system.”

The Big Air Branson location is nearly 40,000 square feet and has over 65 fun attractions catering to guests of all ages.

“We are focused on developing long-term relationships with our operator-partners, so when one of our customers had a problem we could solve, we were ready to jump in and help”, said Vladimir Avdeev, President of Boxblaster VR. “It took us about a day to troubleshoot and resolve lingering tech issues and then reformat the system onto Boxblaster content and operating platform. It runs really well and in the first 4 days of operation, there were 395 players experiencing Boxblaster VR games in Branson.”

The Boxblaster system has been running seamlessly and entertaining guests since mid-February. Boxblaster’s games are designed for compact 15’ X 15’ spaces and can be adapted to work in other VR provider’s attractions, which made the upgrade seamless.

Boxblaster offers a catalog of games designed for simple, joyful, fun, making these titles perfect for kids and family-focused entertainment locations like trampoline parks. From the kid-friendly casual game “Dino Rush”, to the recent hit, Mideaval smash-fest, “Gold and Mace”, to eye-popping. otherworldly shooters like “Arcania” and “Eclipse”, and the recently released player-vs-player “Cyberblast VR”, there’s something for everyone.

Boxblaster offers its 4 player VR attraction for half the upfront cost of comparable VR solutions. The company establishes long-term partnerships with operators, delivering hardware updates at least every 24 months, four games/major upgrades per year, and full operational support.