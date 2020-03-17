Apple Industries response to COVID-19

At Apple Industries, the safety and well-being of our employees and customers are always our priority. We are actively and carefully monitoring the COVID-19/Coronavirus situation and taking steps to help keep our communities safe.

We wanted to share with you the adjustments that we are making to allow us to protect and prioritize the health and safety of our team and customers while also maintaining our business operations.

We are currently taking the following measures of precaution:



We have suspended all non-essential business travel and only accepting the minimum number of visitors to our offices

We have temporarily restricted deliveries, customer parts pick-up, service & repair drop-offs. Please contact help@faceplacephoto.com to have your repaired parts shipped

Most of our team members are now working remotely. You should not see any difference from how you normally communicate with our teams. Phones, extensions, and emails will work exactly as they normally do.

We will continue to monitor the situation and we are confident that the measures above are the responsible actions to be taken for our team members, our valued customers, and our local communities.

As of 3/16/2020, our office schedule and hours are operating under normal conditions. Our Sales, Parts, Technical Support, and Marketing teams are available from 8.30 to 6 p.m. EST. You can also reach us through sales@faceplacephoto.com