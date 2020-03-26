Appalachian Festival at Coney Island

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Coney Island and Appalachian Community Development Association announced today that based on an abundance of caution they will cancel the 2020 Appalachian Festival. The cancelation is attributed to the outbreak of coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes and the ban of gatherings.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the artists from all over the area as they prepared for the Festival over the past year as well as our participants who were primed to celebrate with us,” said Rob Schutter, President and CEO of Coney Island Park. “We will return next year with all of the fun and excitement you expect. We did not come to this decision lightly, but the safety of our audience, local and out of town participants, volunteers, partners, and staff is our number one priority.”

Organizers will look for a date in 2021 to continue with the Appalachian Festival.