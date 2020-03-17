Alpha-Omega’s response to COVID-19

Alpha-Omega Amusements is actively monitoring the rapid concern in relation to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As an organization, we are dedicated to the health and safety of our employees, clients, and partners. As of 3/16/2020, our office schedule and hours are operating under normal conditions. Our Sales, Parts, Service, and Merchandise teams are available from 8 to 6 p.m. EST and checking their emails after regular business hours. You can also reach us through info@alphaomegasales.com or sales@alphaomegasales.com.

As we continue to monitor the Health Board & Organizations, we will update you if we plan to make any changes.

As a society, it is vital we continue to listen to the experts and abide by their recommendations.