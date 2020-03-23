A message from the Showboat Branson Belle

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be an escalating and ever-changing issue. As a result, the Showboat Branson Belle will temporarily suspend cruises on Saturday, March 21.

“While no known employee or guest on the Showboat Branson Belle has had a reported case of COVID-19, we are committed to putting health and safety first. In response to continued local and national response efforts, the Showboat Branson Belle will suspend operation after the cruises of Friday, March 20, with no cruises March 21 until further notice,” said Brad Thomas, President, Silver Dollar City Attractions.

Showboat Branson Belle continues to watch the conditions within the region, consult with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines to determine re-opening dates. Through tomorrow, the Showboat will continue to operate with greatly reduced seating while socially distancing.

Guests who need to reschedule their cruise or who would like to talk to a Customer Service agent can call 800-775-2628.

Thomas adds, “Through collective effort, we will get through this and look forward to cruising with our guests.”