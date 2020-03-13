A message from Richard Zimmerman, chief executive officer, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

At Cedar Fair, there is nothing more important than the safety of our guests and associates. This is our highest priority now and always.

As we continue to monitor developments surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to provide you with another park update. We will be temporarily closing Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA effective Saturday, March 14. The park will remain closed until the end of this month. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our community.

Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel will remain open. We will work with guests who have prepaid tickets or booked rooms during the time period of our park closure. Refunds or re-bookings may be requested by contacting us at info@knotts.com.

We continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as our own health and hygiene protocols. Additionally, we are maintaining close relationships with local, state, national and international public health authorities and are taking their guidance as additional preventive measures are deemed necessary.

Our guests and associates are considered family. We have your well-being at the forefront of our decision-making. We appreciate your continued loyalty and trust in Cedar Fair and our family of parks and resorts.

Sincerely,

Richard Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company