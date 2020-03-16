A message from Camel Back Resort

We consider each guest, season pass holder, team member and business partner as part of the Camelback family. Your safety and health is our primary focus and we continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the CDC and U.S. public health recommendations as they evolve. Out of an abundance of care we have decided to temporarily close the entire resort from 4pm on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 – reopening on April 2nd, 2020.

This temporary closure will encompass all operations including the Ski Mountain and Snowtubing Park.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 at Camelback Resort, however with recent focus from federal and state government officials on restricting large gatherings, we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and team members to temporarily close the resort.

Our thoughts are with those families who have been affected during this trying time, and we will continue to send positive thoughts to you all. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in April to create unforgettable memories with adventures at Camelback. We also want to take a moment to say THANK YOU to the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are working diligently to contain COVID-19.

We are taking extensive steps to care for our team members during the temporary closure with working hours where possible, company-sponsored time off for many team members and other measures. Their commitment to our company and guests during this uncertain time has been unwavering.



During this temporary closure, we will continue our efforts to provide a clean and safe environment for our team members who are working:

On-going sanitization and deep cleaning protocol of all guest rooms and public spaces, with particular attention to high touch areas such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, remotes, phones, etc.

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the resort, both front and back of house.

We will continue our extreme cleaning procedures within the waterpark, these techniques are our daily practices. Chemicals and safety protocol for all pools, rides and slides meet and exceed industry standards.

Waterpark locker rooms and waterpark common areas – all of which will go through a deep clean protocol utilizing CDC approved disinfectant throughout the resort.

We look forward to welcoming our valued guests back to Camelback Resort on April 2nd, 2020. Expect to SPLASH, LAUGH, ZIP, ZOOM your way into countless adventures. Again, we thank you for your patience and understanding.