A letter from Give Kids The World President Pamela Landwirth

Dear Give Kids The World Family,

Thanks to your ongoing love and support, this year began with incredible promise and several significant milestones, including welcoming our 175,000th family in January; the completion of Henri’s Starlite Scoops; and many more impactful moments each and every day. The Village truly is a place where happiness inspires hope, where laughter encourages healing, where wishes come true.

As we all navigate the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) please know that our focus remains steadfast on the children and families we serve just as it has been for the last 34 years.

The health and safety of our wish families, volunteers, supporters and staff remains our number one priority. As good citizens, we are taking the necessary actions to keep everyone involved safe and to do our part to help prevent the spread of this global pandemic.

We have made the difficult decision to suspend all Village operations until April 1st, at which time we will reassess the situation to determine when it is safe to reopen the Village. During this time, all volunteer shifts have been cancelled and our employees will continue to be compensated.

Now more than ever, we are incredibly grateful for your support of the Village and its mission. We look forward to getting back to fulfilling wishes as soon as we can. And when we do, there will be more children than ever waiting for their wish to come true and their trip of a lifetime. Your help today, and always, can create that magic someday soon.

As this situation evolves and more information is available, we will be sure to keep you updated. We hope you stay safe and healthy during these challenging times.

Thank you for being part of the Give Kids The World family.

Love,

Pamela Landwirth