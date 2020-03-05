2020 AEI will continue as scheduled

The health, safety and welfare of all the AEI attendees are our most paramount concerns.

On behalf of the show sponsors, AAMA and AMOA, as well as Show Management, we would like to send provide some valuable information regarding our event during the current health outbreak that is taking place worldwide.

As of this morning, The Louisiana Department of Health reports there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana. We have been monitoring updates/advisories provided by both the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Hilton New Orleans Riverside, where our 2020 event will be hosted, are actively monitoring the Flu Season and 2019-nCov. Both facilities are already practicing Flu Season protocol in addition to monitoring any changes with 2019-nCov.

As for the current status of AEI 2020:

Expo Education Day registration is tracking identical to last year;

Buyer registration continues and has not slowed down;

We set a record in booths sold making the 2020 AEI the largest ever.

This year’s expo is bigger and bolder than ever with new exhibitors, new products and new experiences. We want to ensure all our attendees have the best experience possible and feel at-ease at what promises to be a great event in New Orleans.