2019 Novel Coronavirus updates added to NEAAPA Education Conference and Annual Meeting

Join Paul D. Raymond, Jr., Community Outreach Coordinator from NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (NH-HSEM). HSEM has been working closely with NH Public Health Services on the Coronavirus epidemic. In fact, they are opening a joint operations center this week, so they will be working collaboratively on a daily basis.

Paul will update us on COVID-19; he will discuss best-practices and answer any questions. He will also provide an overview of HSEM and discuss the importance of emergency planning & preparedness before, during and after a crisis, and the need for business continuity planning.

We will also focus on information-sharing and how fusion centers in each state operate and how critical it can be to get the information out to the folks that need to know.