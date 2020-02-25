Valleyfair earns iROC Audit Excellence Award for second year

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair has won the International Ride Operator Certification Audit Excellence Award for the second year in a row. International Ride Training (IRT) announced the 2019 iROC Audit Excellence Award winners, and Valleyfair ranked among the top five parks.

The ride operators at these parks demonstrated the highest level of performance in safety, professionalism, and engagement during their 2019 unannounced iROC certification audits. “These five iROC-certified parks showed clear dedication to both guest safety and service,” Patty Beazley of IRT said.

“Winning this award for the second consecutive year is testament to Valleyfair’s commitment to ensuring the safety of our guests,” Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager, said, “We are proud of our Ride Operations team and their commitment to operational excellence.”

All Valleyfair ride operators complete a day of classroom training, certification, and hands-on training before advancing to the park. Valleyfair’s ride operations team credits guest interaction and service to this season’s high scores.

iROC certified parks submit to unannounced certification audits from IRT auditors who gauge ride operator performance on over thirty criteria each ride cycle to ensure that operators are performing at a level commensurate with their training.

“These parks should be models for the entire industry. The passion and the teamwork at these properties is evident in their front-line operator’s attention to safe ride operation for every guest, every cycle,” Erik Beard of IRT said.

2019 IROC Audit Excellence Award winners include Valleyfair: Shakopee, Minnesota, Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio, Michigan’s Adventure: Muskegon, Michigan, The Park at OWA: Foley, Alabama, Morey’s Piers: Wildwood, New Jersey. Valleyfair won the iROC Audit Excellence Award in 2019 for its 2018 season.