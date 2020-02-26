Sumba’s CEO to speak during IATP EU on Tour 2020

MANCHESTER, U.K. and BARCELONA, Spain —The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) has announced their seminar series for the 2020 IATP EU on Tour. On April 22, 2020 (Manchester, UK) and April 24, 2020 (Barcelona, Spain), trampoline and adventure park owners and operators can attend “How Good Is Your Defense: Can Your Daily Operations and Inspection Practices Reduce Liability” as part of the educational lineup.

A well-planned and well-executed set of inspection routines can make your park a ‘best in class’ operation when it comes to managing risk. Digital solutions are transforming the way safety is managed and underwriters are embracing the concept of a ‘defensible’ alternative to the old paper checklists and reports. With the exponential growth in the trampoline and adventure park industry, regulations requiring parks to adhere to industry design, manufacture, operation, maintenance, and inspection standards are being adopted to ensure that compliance is no longer an option when it comes to operating a park.

Attendees will learn that by implementing a sound operations and risk management program in their park, they are not only working towards making the industry safer but, if done correctly, they can increase their defensibility if a claim arises. Our panel will share the importance of having a maintenance and safety checklist system that is properly structured for identifying risk hazards yet allows you to get inspections done in less time, that are easily accessible and verifiable.

Our panel of presenters includes: Jason Proffitt, CEO of SUMBA, an emerging developer of a cutting-edge park operations and risk management platform for entertainment center maintenance and inspections; Tim Forshaw, Managing Director of Tower Insurance, an insurance and risk management consultancy broker for amusement and adventure parks; and, Alun Gwatkin, Managing Partner of Phoenix Loss Adjusters, liability specialists focused on claims handling and investigation service to insurer and insured clients. Also joining the group will be a local park owner/operator who will share insights on their best practices.

For more information on the IATP EU on Tour, which will be stopping in Amsterdam on April 20th, Manchester on April 22nd, and Barcelona on April 24th, visit the IATP website at www.iatptrampolineparkevents.com for more information.