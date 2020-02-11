Steve Bell selected to serve on the IAAPA North American Regional Advisory Committee in 2020

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Steve Bell, Business Solutions Architect at Gateway Ticketing Systems, has been selected to serve on the 2020 IAAPA North American Regional Advisory Committee.

The North American Regional Advisory Committee (NARAC) is made up of attractions industry leaders who come together to help guide IAAPA as it serves the global attractions industry. With a focus on North America, this volunteer committee helps IAAPA create regional events and membership forums as well as educational and networking opportunities.

Steve’s 18 years of attractions industry experience, including ten years with Gateway Ticketing Systems and three years volunteering with IAAPA, gives him the experience and insight he’ll need to successfully represent the interests and priorities of the attractions industry throughout North America.

Steve joins many respected industry professionals on the Committee, including Committee Chairman, Ted Molter, Chief Marketing Officer, The San Diego Zoo. Steve’s appointment is a one-year term. In addition to serving on the NARAC, Steve remains on the IAAPA North American Manufacturers and Suppliers Sub-Committee.

“I am beyond honored to be selected to serve on the Advisory Committee,” Steve shared. ” I look forward to serving the best interests of our vibrant attractions community in North America. I’m ready to contribute to this group and IAAPA.”

“We are excited to have Steve join the North American Regional Advisory Committee this year,” said John Hallenbeck, Regional Vice President, IAAPA North America, “Member volunteers are the lifeblood of IAAPA. They help us to best serve the attractions industry, and Steve’s passion, expertise and enthusiasm will bring a great deal to the table.”