Stern Pinball announces KMS as Central European distributor for parts, accessories, and merchandise

CHICAGO, Ill. — Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the appointment of KMS as Stern Pinball, Inc.’s satellite distributor for parts, accessories, and merchandise in Europe. This will complement our existing distributor network which will continue to sell and distribute parts, accessories, and merchandise.

“Stern Pinball is committed to growing pinball around the globe. We are always looking for ways to better serve the European market,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “With a centralized European parts warehouse set up directly with our importer and distributor KMS, the pinball market will be better served in having products faster and at a more economical price.”

KMS was selected by Stern Pinball because of their central European geographical location and their history and knowledge in small commercial order fulfillment. For years, KMS, through its sister companies, has been shipping accessories, merchandise, and gadgets for truck drivers in addition to running an apparel business specializing in clog footwear. With their computer software and hardware infrastructure in place, KMS has developed the official parts business website located at www.stern-spareparts.eu.

In addition to hosting a robust website, KMS will expand their facilities and invest in a significant Stern inventory. KMS will be adding personnel to its already experienced staff to facilitate sales of Stern Pinball parts, accessories, and merchandise, starting with European Stern distributors. KMS remains as the importer/distributor of Stern Pinball machines for Germany.

“We have been longtime fans and customers of Stern Pinball and are very pleased to have the opportunity to represent Stern in distributing all things pinball, now including parts, accessories, and merchandise,” said Harold J. Scheper, General Manager and CEO of KMS.