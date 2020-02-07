Semnox – Fantasy Island mark three years of fruitful association

Semnox’s integrated business solution implemented at Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Lincolnshire, UK, has been running smoothly for three years now. With more than 50 indoor and outdoor rides as well as over 400 arcade machines, Fantasy Island is an immensely popular year-round destination with families and fun-seekers alike.

Pleased with their fruitful association with Semnox Solutions, Fantasy Island now looks forward to taking this collaboration ahead in upcoming projects that include challenging and innovative concepts.

“Its been a 3 years of successful business association with Semnox. Not only I am happy with the way system is operational at Fantasy Island but also it gives me immense confidence to introduce innovative concepts and ideas in the park and in future projects. Semnox is always one step ahead in terms of technologies and their support” says Edward Mellors, owner, Mellor’s Group (Fantasy Island).

Fantasy Island currently makes use of 30+ point-of-sale (POS) machines for card/wristband sales, and top-up counters, 19 self-service kiosks, 20 POS machines for F&B/merchandise sales, and over 30 digital signage displays for promotions and advertisements.

“Fantasy Island is one of the most popular and largest FECs in UK. We are proud to have Fantasy Island as our customer. With a good set of Technical and Operations team, Fantasy Island always looks to be ahead of the game with its innovative concepts. Running entire arcade in electronic ticket mode, converting 2p pushers into cashless, attractive Loyalty and Membership plans are just few examples. I am proud to announce that we have been able to support all the business requirements using our comprehensive cashless system. At this point, I would like to wish Fantasy Island all the best for the new season ahead and look forward to associating with Mellors Group with its upcoming projects” says Vinayaka Kamath K, Business Head – Middle East and Europe, Semnox Solutions.

The facility also uses features such as mobile POS, online booking, inventory management, and kitchen display screens. While the mobile micro-inventory module permits management of stock across multiple inventory locations, the mobile money deducting agents facilitate validations and deductions at the rides. With Semnox’s creative solutions such as e-ticket functionality in combination with the eZee Inventory module, Fantasy Island has been able to make the gift redemption solution automated and highly efficient.