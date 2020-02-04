Request for Proposals: 2020 Spring Leadership Training Program

NEAAPA is soliciting Request for Proposals (RFP) from members and speakers who specialize in employee training.

Every year, NEAAPA hosts the Spring Leadership Training Program for its members to send seasonal or full-time employees for a one-day training program on supervisory skills. This program is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Salem, New Hampshire and on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Springfield, Massachusetts area. NEAAPA desires to solicit its membership for eligible companies who conduct employee training programs to fulfill this need.

Scope of Work

The scope of work includes the following:

Present the seminar in-person at Canobie Lake Park on Monday, May 18, 2020 and at a location in the Springfield, Massachusetts area on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The session should commence by 9:00 AM and end at 5:00 PM with a scheduled one- hour lunch break and two 15-minute breaks. Handout / reference materials are to be provided for every student based on the seminar content with supplemental if applicable Fee for conducting the program Reasonable travel related expenses should be included. NEAAPA will provide accommodations at a nearby hotels.

Program Participants

The participants in the program may work at an amusement park, water park, family entertainment center, mobile attractions company, attraction or a supplier. The participants may range in age from 18 and up. Many of the participants are seasonal staff who are entering into their first supervisory role. These individuals may also have years of experience in a facility, but lack the additional skills required for an authoritative role. However, there may be some attendees who have some experience in a supervisory role and are attending to learn new practices or to gain a better insight into their careers. Past sessions have focused on coaching, management, supervisory practices, labor relations, organizational behavior, team building, and training concepts. While this list is not exhaustive, these are some of the areas that have been covered in the past.

Submission requirements

If you have an interest in submitting an RFP, please complete the next page and enclose:

An outline (MS Word or PowerPoint) of your suggested program A CV noting your experience in this area References that may be contacted regarding past sessions conducted.

Some of the areas that the Education Committee will look for in the program material that would be selected include:

An outline that clearly notes the topic, methodology and data sources using industry examples. Relevant content to the amusement industry Insightfulness of conclusions and takeaway messages for participants and overall clarity and content.

The Education Committee will review the RFP’s. RFP’s need to be submitted by March 1, 2020. Potential speakers will be contacted by March 15, 2020 of their selection as a presenter. Selected speakers will need to provide all pertinent information related to his/her session including speaker bio, press picture, final session title, final session description and session outline to the Education Committee for final review and approval by April 30, 2020.