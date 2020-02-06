Quassy names George Frantzis III as HR Director

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — George Frantzis III has been named human resources director at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here, park officials announced today.

“Small family businesses are the foundation of a great economy. My position specifically deals with creating great entry-level opportunities for our employees and providing an excellent experience for our customers,” he said. I’m extremely proud to be a part of the team again!”

Frantzis, 27, is among fourth-generation family members working at the property, which was purchased by his great-grandfather, John Frantzis, along with two business partners in 1937.

He previously served as ride supervisor at the lakeside facility from 2010-15 before exploring other opportunities.

Today the park is wholly owned by the Frantzis and Anderson families, which reside locally and oversee day-to-day operations of the seasonal business.

The amusement ride area of Quassy opens for the 2020 season on April 25 with Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach slated to open on May 23.

Applications for seasonal employment are currently being accepted at the park’s administration office with applications available to download at www.quassy.com.