ProSlide showcases its innovation and world-class water rides at Saudi Entertainment & Amusement Show 2020

OTTAWA, Ontario — ProSlide Technology Inc., the global industry leader of innovative water ride attractions and over 20 years of experience in the Middle East, is looking forward to attending the Saudi Entertainment & Amusement Show February 3rd – 5th, 2020. The ProSlide Team will be showcasing its award-winning innovation and technology that continues to power world-leading water parks around the globe – Wild Wadi, Atlantis the Palm Aquaventure, Yas Waterworld, Disney’s Blizzard Beach & Typhoon Lagoon, Atlantis Sanya and Six Flags to name a few. Be sure to visit the ProSlide booth at #1A39 for all the details.

In the spotlight, will be ProSlide’s newest, iconic water rides at world-class parks. The most experienced and successful water parks choose ProSlide for their water ride attractions:

Splashway, USA – 2019’s Most Awarded Water Ride is the Dueling PipelineBLAST/FlyingSAUCER Water Coaster. Winner of the prestigious IAAPA IMPACT Award, it is the hottest water ride on the planet.

Rulantica @ Europa-Park, EU – 2019’s #1 Indoor Water Theme Park at the world-renowned Europa Park. Rulantica is ground breaking on many levels and features ProSlide’s latest innovations: The Dueling PIPEline, MAMMOTH®, PIPEline™, CannonBOWL™ and the TornadoWAVE 60.

Holiday World, USA – 2020’s Most Anticipated Water Ride, earning mainstream media coverage on CNN. Holiday World’s 3rd Water Coaster is “Cheetah Chase” opening May 2020 at the Water Coaster Capital of the World. Cheetah Chase is the World’s First Dueling Launch Water Coaster featuring ProSlide’s exclusive RocketBLAST® technology.

“Custom-designed, authentic ProSlide water rides power the best parks in the world. We are looking forward to attending this sold out show so we can connect with amazing clients and share our relentless innovation,” says Rick Hunter, Chairman & CEO, ProSlide Technology Inc “Our vision is to transform water parks through the highest performing, innovative water ride attractions anywhere. We live water ride design and development every day and we look forward to sharing this vision at the show!”