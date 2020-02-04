Opening date and new images revealed of world’s first Duplo Coaster

The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has today revealed it will launch the world’s first DUPLO rollercoaster in the bigger and better than ever DUPLO Valley on Saturday 14 March 2020. To celebrate, the theme park has released first look artist impressions of the land with details of what families can look forward to in the pre-schooler paradise, plus ways to visit for less in 2020 with the new Toddler Pass.

Bigger and better for 2020, the colourful toddler wonderland of DUPLO Valley will welcome a new show and play area alongside the world’s first DUPLO rollercoaster. A favourite with little ones, outdoor play area Brickville will become DUPLO Playtown, complete with a brand new rocket play structure. Budding astronauts can enjoy the interactive play panels, rope climbs and slides and for those who reach the top there’s a button with “3, 2, 1 blast off!” countdown. Families can also take to the skies at the new look DUPLO Valley Airport with three new coloured helicopters for little pilots to choose from.

At the popular DUPLO Puppet Theatre, there’s a brand-new puppet show for families to watch throughout the day. The Frog Prince, will tell the tale of Princess Money-Plenty who loses her Golden Ball in the depths of a murky pond; ruled by an Evil Toad, before she’s saved by the heroics of LEGOLAND’s very own 007 – James Pond. The Frog Prince joins the puppet show line up alongside the much loved Goldilocks and the Three Bears retold with a modern and comedic LEGOLAND twist.

That’s not all, in the heart of DUPLO Valley the world’s first DUPLO rollercoaster, the DUPLO Dino Coaster – designed for children aged 2-5yrs old- will see little ones hop aboard the dino themed carriage and hold on tight as they soar around supersized DUPLO dinosaur models, 18 times bigger than if you were to build them at home. Set amongst a menagerie of palm trees, this dinosaur themed delight will be the perfect first rollercoaster experience for little ones and even grown-ups too.

The land will also welcome new supersized DUPLO models, providing the perfect picture opportunities for families looking to create lasting memories of their visit. Explorers will need to keep their eyes peeled for the DUPLO Whale, Dino, Tractor and more.

A pre-schooler paradise, DUPLO Valley is also home to the Resort’s awesome outdoor water play areas; Splash Safari and Drench Towers, alongside a host of family rides, designed firmly with little ones in mind. From the gentle riverboat Fairy Tale Brook ride – where fairy tales from The Three Little Pigs and Sleeping Beauty come to life in LEGO bricks, to the DUPLO® Train.