Midwest Coin and Embed team up to build arcades to achieve 40% year-over-year growth

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Midwest Coin Concepts, the premier choice for amusement entertainment machines, to bring unmanned arcades into small footprints.

Transforming vacant spaces into fun-filled arcades, Midwest Coin manages more than 10 locations installed with Embed’s integrated business platform that enables business owners to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing their profitability.

Midwest Coin leverages the Embed System to bring an enhanced guest experience in small, unmanned game rooms in locations such as malls, restaurants, and hotels. It is easy to convert arcades of any size to be completely cashless with Embed’s integrated solution of card readers and self-service kiosks. By taking a leap of faith to install Embed solutions into small game rooms, Midwest Coin achieved a 600% increase in credit card usage and a 40% increase in overall gross year-over-year.

“By installing the Embed System into our unattended game room areas, we’ve seen a substantial increase in non-cash revenues, an overall increase in revenues, a cannibalization of service calls and an optimized guest experience. We want to continue to gain new locations and hope that both Embed and Midwest Coin become stronger companies through this venture,” Chip O’Hara, Owner, Midwest Coin.



“Embed’s integrated solutions and services have been created to help our operators take their business to the next level. One of the benefits of our platform is that it’s modular, so if you are a business with multi-locations, you can still have real-time visibility and control across the entire operation, counting on us to support you anytime, anywhere,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.