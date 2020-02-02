Middle East pioneer Intercard brings its latest cashless technology to the 2020 Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will attend the second annual Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo in Riyadh on February 3-5, 2020. At SEA Intercard will feature its latest cashless technology including the Edge Mobile App Collection, the Blockbuster iTeller for FECs with cinemas, and other great Intercard products.

Visitors can meet Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, and find out why leading family entertainment centers in the Middle East and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.



“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Borrero. “Since then the industry has boomed and Intercard’s innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most-used in the region.”



Alberto Borrero will be at show booth 1E41 to demonstrate Intercard’s cashless technology and its benefits.