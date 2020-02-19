Major new entertainment and dining attraction heading to Broadway At The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Broadway at the Beach, the No. 1 family entertainment destination in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is pleased to announce the addition of The Hangout. This lively restaurant, retail and entertainment venue will be the first new addition to the Entertainment District currently under construction at the southeast corner of the property.

Scheduled to open in late 2020, The Hangout will become a new gathering place for great food and family fun. The menu spotlights seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, sandwiches and tacos, appetizers and sides made from locally sourced ingredients prepared from scratch in a world-class hi-tech kitchen designed to handle thousands of diners daily. It will offer live music year-round both on indoor and outdoor stages.

The Hangout’s unique brand of family entertainment includes dancing and contests led by energetic cast members, a ton-of-fun sand pile, fire pits and courtyard games. The 40,000-square-foot destination will include a whimsical retail store and an assortment of unique art installations curated especially for this location, including a wall covered in rare antique lunch boxes, an enormous collection of Pez dispensers, a “wish wall” and other interactive and creative installations. Sports enthusiasts will have plenty of viewing options to catch the game on the numerous big screens.

Special events will be offered throughout the year, including a magical Pirates and Princesses breakfast, featuring a scrumptious breakfast served family style, treasure hunts and entertainment led by entertainers decked out in pirate garb and fanciful princess attire.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Hangout, one of the most popular family entertainment destinations on the Gulf Coast, to Broadway at the Beach,” said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president of the Commercial Division at Burroughs & Chapin. “The Hangout’s high energy and family-friendly atmosphere will appeal to guests of all ages and will be a perfect complement to our thoughtfully curated collection of guest experiences.”

The Broadway at the Beach location will be the second for The Hangout and its trailblazing creator, Shaul Zislin. The original, located in Gulf Shores, Ala., opened in 2008 and hosts the annual Hangout Music Festival in May. “Broadway at the Beach is the perfect home for our next chapter” said Shaul Zislin, co-founder of The Hangout Hospitality Group together with his wife Lilly, who is also the creative director. “The Hangout is all about different generations coming together, making memories and enjoying our many flavors of fun.”