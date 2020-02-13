Magic Memories product innovation benefits Ruby Falls guests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Magic Memories, experts in creating and distributing personalized content for the attractions industry, has continued to increase both revenue and guest participation at Ruby Falls through continual investment into technology and product innovation.



Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ruby Falls is home to the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. By partnering with Magic Memories, Ruby Falls now offers guests a mesmerising video product – something that guests are unable to capture themselves during their visit.

The new video product places guests right into the attraction’s spectacular light show, positioned in front of the thundering waterfall located 1,120 feet beneath the summit of Lookout Mountain. The new product perfectly captures a once-in-a-lifetime experience that guests can cherish for years to come.

“Ruby Falls is a completely unique and exciting attraction. The new multimedia product featured at Ruby Falls leads with the new video, increasing both guest engagement and conversion rates. Guests can now revisit their experience inside the magnificent cave with the waterfall and light show in full glory behind them,” says Chris Warhurst CEO at Magic Memories.

“We are delighted with the end result, and it’s extremely rewarding to see results like this from our significant technological investment into both our product and platform. The guest has always been at the center of every Magic Memories innovation project, and Ruby Falls is our latest success story that continues to validate increases in both the desirability and viability of our efforts.”

Ruby Falls Senior Director of Operations and Strategic Development, Kara Van Brunt shares, “Magic Memories’ expanded multimedia options deliver exciting guest benefits, including the ability for guests to instantly access their personalized digital media content, making it easy to share in real-time on social media. Quick accessibility and the new individualized video are a great bonus for our guests.”