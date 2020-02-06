Largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States comes to Coney Island

CINCINNATI — Coney Island Park is pleased to announce its newest attraction, the Challenge Zone. The Challenge Zone will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States. The massive inflatable obstacle course will be added to the Sunlite Pool this May when the park opens for the 2020 season.

The Challenge Zone will feature more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, slides, monkey bars, and balance beams organized in the form of two obstacle courses.

“Our team is excited about this new attraction. It’s a fantastic addition to our world-famous Sunlite Pool and will be great for both kids and adults, making it perfect for families, “stated Rob Schutter, President and CEO of Coney Island Park. “We’re always searching for new ways to make summer even more fun.”

The Challenge Zone hydroplayground will also be great for anyone looking for a unique event for corporate teambuilding outings or for private parties, added Schutter.

The Challenge Zone is part of Coney Island’s new multiyear investment plan that will coincide with the 100th anniversary of Sunlite Pool in 2025. Other park enhancements that will be made this summer include adding a significant number of new lounge chairs and new pool umbrellas, placing new speakers through the pool area to enhance the in-park sound quality, and tripling the amount of live music by the pool.

The Challenge Zone will be included at no additional charge to guests with daily admission tickets or season pass access to Coney Island’s Sunlite Water Adventure. Coney Island opens Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Challenge Zone Key Features:

The Challenge Zone will consist of a number of obstacles including: