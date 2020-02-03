Kool Replay joins forces with Connect&GO!

MONTREAL, Québec — Connect&GO is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Kool Replay.

Founded in 2016, Kool Replay has developed a proprietary system that uses connected capture technology to make it easier than ever for guests to take and share branded photos and videos. The innovative technology is currently used at multiple leisure attractions around the world. The Kool Replay system™ has produced over 750,000 digital souvenirs for guests.

According to Mathieu Dupuis, Vice President of technology at Connect&GO, “The Kool Replay system is a unique and complementary addition to the existing Connect&GO platform for permanent installations. It’s the first technology we’ve found that makes it possible to easily share edited, branded video content, with multiple view-points using a cloud-based distribution platform, powered by patent-pending algorithms.”

Kool Replay will continue to develop it’s offering autonomously; but it will operate as a Connect&GO business unit. The two company co-founders will work to grow the business with the new added benefit of Connect&GO’s expertise and resources. “We are very proud to welcome François and Benoit into the Connect&GO family,” says Dominic Gagnon, Co-Founder of Connect&GO. “They are two remarkable entrepreneurs that have made impressive strides in the entertainment market and have gained the confidence of major amusement parks like Luna Park on Coney Island.” In the next year, Connect&GO plans to triple the size of Kool Replay team and make significant investments in the company’s research and development.

“We are thrilled to be joining a global leader in guest experience technology for the leisure, sports and entertainment industries. The combination of our technologies will allow us to create added value and offer a completely connected experience,” says François Tremblay, Co-Founder of Kool Replay.

New product launch: the FunPass

The two companies will combine their leading technologies to launch a new and unique product: “the FunPass”. The comprehensive offer will include a smart connected wristband dispenser, RFID scanners and Kool Replay’s signature photo/video capturing system. Leisure attraction guests will be able to easily access tons of photo and video souvenirs!

Guests can choose to purchase their wristbands at the entrance of the attraction or from a self-serve wristband dispenser on site. Once their wristband has been activated, the guest can enter the attraction and scan to take photos and videos that can then easily be shared on social media – a great way to brag to friends about their exhilarating experiences! The best promotion for any leisure attraction comes directly from an enthusiastic guest who has tried, enjoyed and shared their experience.

The many other features in the Connect&GO ecosystem allow guests to also accumulate points, participate in scavenger hunts and much more.

“The additional revenue potential that these services provide for leisure attraction owners is certainly significant. The systems most commonly used at leisure attractions allow for only a single picture to be generated and purchased at the end of a guest’s visit. With the “FunPass” wristband, guests can select from a variety of pre-paid packages that may include unlimited videos or a certain number of videos from specific rides,” says François Tremblay, Co-Founder of Kool Replay. Connected wristbands can also be used for other services such as cashless payments and access control.