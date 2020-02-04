Intercard will bring the future to the Events And Amusement Expo Tokyo Feb. 5-7, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Japan is a growing market for theme parks and family entertainment centers and demand is increasing for cashless technology. From February 5-7 an Intercard team headed by Asia Pacific sales manager Jerry Heinz will introduce the latest cashless technology at the Events and Amusement Expo Tokyo.

Visitors to booth #12-71 at the Makuhari Messe Exhibition Hall in Chiba will find out why leading attractions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and China rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

The company develops all of its hardware and software in-house and has development teams in the Philippines and in St. Louis, Missouri. At the show Intercard will demo its versatile i3 reader, the new Blockbuster iTeller kiosk for FECs with cinemas and the Edge Mobile App Collection for arcade management, the amusement industry’s first collection of mobile management tools. “The mobile future is here,” says Jerry Heinz, “and The Edge lets operators make the most of it.”

The Edge Mobile App Collection builds on iService, the industry’s first mobile management app, which Intercard introduced in 2017. iService makes it simple to track and manage every arcade game at one or more locations. Users can remotely put a game out of service for maintenance and technicians can use it to track repair information and when the game was placed back into service. All information is automatically updated on the server and in the cloud.

The Inventory app assists staff in maintaining their merchandise and redemption inventory by providing easy access to inventory logs and the ability to adjust inventory. All of this can be done from an Android or iOS mobile device, reducing the labor and equipment cost of inventory management and eliminating mistakes.

Jerry Heinz will be available to demo the Edge Mobile Apps Collection and other great Intercard products. Please contact him at jheinz@intercardinc.com to schedule a meeting.