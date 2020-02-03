Intercard lands another Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl and Grill Restaurant

ST. LOUIS — Intercard recently completed another installation of its cashless technology at the new fun center at the Uncle Buck’s FishBowl & Grill restaurant at the Bass Pro Shop location in Harlingen, Texas. It is the fifth Intercard installation for the award-winning restaurant chain; the others are in Altoona, Iowa; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Peoria, Illinois and Vancouver, Canada.

The full-service restaurants, which invite guests to “bowl in the ocean” amid underwater scenery and eat in a nautical-themed restaurant and full-service bar, offer casual family dining in an immersive environment for visitors of all ages.

The new fun center will complement the bowling offering with a variety of family-friendly video and arcade games, including today’s newest interactive hits and classic favorites. Operating on Intercard’s cashless technology, the arcade features a series of amusement and redemption games, a full-service redemption counter and a variety of great prizes. Player One Amusement Group supplies the games.

“Intercard’s cashless technology gives Uncle Buck’s management capabilities beyond what they had before, including the ability to remotely manage games from mobile devices and stay in business even if a fun center’s Internet connection goes down,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We are also proud to be partnering with another innovative company from our home state of Missouri.”