IAAPA celebrates a successful IAAPA FEC Summit 2020

More than 170 family entertainment center (FEC) professionals gathered in Stone Mountain, Georgia Jan. 26-28, 2020 at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott for the eighth annual IAAPA FEC Summit — the attractions industry’s leading international conference for the growing FEC community.

To kick off the Summit, attendees heard opening remarks from IAAPA’s First Vice Chair Ken Whiting, ICAE, president of Whiting’s Foods at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, followed by a presentation by special guest speaker, financial expert and author, Alan Miltz.

Attendees experienced behind-the-scenes opportunities at Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games and took part in onsite learning and “round-robin” breakout education sessions covering important industry topics including food and beverage, hosting birthday parties and groups, marketing, and attractions in FECs.

On day two, attendees attended education sessions and networking opportunities. Panel discussion topics included:

Arcade Panel: Selecting Arcade Equipment & Redemption Game

Arcade Panel: Daily Game Room Operations, Repair and Maintenance of Amusement Game Assets, Evaluating Performance and Future Considerations

Risk Management: Active Shooter Scenario Preparedness

Keeping your FEC Facility Current and Competitive

“We are so proud to have hosted another successful IAAPA FEC Summit for FEC owners and operators to come together to expand their industry knowledge and learn from each other,” said John Hallenbeck, executive director and vice president, IAAPA North America. “Attendees learned from colleagues and took part in exclusive opportunities at multiple locations so they could be inspired by new ideas and strategies to apply to their businesses.”

“The camaraderie among attendees who came together from around the world truly made everything come together,” said Alyse Sklover, IAAPA’s new manager of constituency programs and services. “The FEC community is a true community that works together in the business of fun. We can’t wait to host this event again next year in Arizona!”

Save the date!

IAAPA FEC Summit 2021 scheduled on Jan. 24-26, 2021 in WeKoPa Resort & Conference Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, US. Stay tuned for registration details on IAAPA.org.

Did you know?

The IAAPA FEC Committee was created in 1992 to address the needs of the emerging FEC sector. That year, the association increased its services to this community, and held a day-long workshop for FEC development and operation at the convention that year.