Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association looks forward to welcoming industry at inaugural Safety Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The inaugural Midwest Safety & Operations Conference takes place Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Sandusky, OH.

David Drake, president of Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association (GOSA), states “advance registration is ahead of projection, but we still have room in all of the NAARSO ride inspection classes and GOSA Operation Workshops”.

The conference provides training for the outdoor amusement industry and includes:

NAARSO ride inspection training (mobile or permanent) that will yield 16 credit hours and provide:

-Ability to test for Level I NAARSO certificate

-Ability to test for Level II NAARSO certificate if you already have 16 CEU’s

-16 credit hours to maintain your 32 hours required every two years by NAARSO NAARSO Participatory Attraction training for Inflatables, Bungees and Climbing Walls:

-10 hours of classroom and hands-on training

-NAARSO testing for a Limited Specialty Certification. Two days of workshops for concessionaires, games & midway personnel. Visit www.safetyconf.com for workshop schedule.

Michael Wood, president of NAARSO, states “we look forward to the addition of a successful NAARSO Outreach Safety School to service the Midwest”.

“The Kalahari Convention Center is large enough to set-up rides, inflatables and other equipment inside the spacious center” asserts Eric German, conference organizer, “allowing the hands-on training segments to be delivered indoors adjacent to the classrooms”. To register for the event visit www.safetyconf.com or call 216-765-3610.