FlyOver America to launch new ‘Fly Hawaii’ simulation at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — FlyOver America, the virtual flight attraction that takes guests on an aerial voyage of the nation’s most popular landmarks, is excited to announce the opening of their newest flight adventure: Fly Hawaii.

The new Fly Hawaii simulation invites guests to take in the majestic beauty of the Hawaiian Islands. The flight will glide riders along the shores of Maui, gaze into the volcanic craters on the Big Island and soar above the famous Napali Coast in Kauai. The experience also has special effects including wind, mist and scents to add to the immersive nature of the attraction. Riders are suspended in the air with feet dangling 10 to 40 feet above the ground and transported in a giant half-spherical dome screen.

“The Fly Hawaii experience has been in the works for three years and we are thrilled to premiere it to guests visiting Mall of America from all over the world,” said Aaron Hunter, general manager of FlyOver America. “The film crew had a great time filming all over Hawaii and the results will absolutely amaze our flight seekers.”

Admission for Fly Hawaii begins starts at $15.99. Guests must be at least 40 inches tall to ride. FlyOver America is located in the southwest corner of Nickelodeon Universe® at Mall of America, home to more than 520 world-class shops and attractions.