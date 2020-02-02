Embed introduces the new Mobile Wallet at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Show 2020

DUBAI, UAE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries is pleased to introduce its recent breakthrough development, the Mobile Wallet, at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo 2020. The Mobile Wallet is a virtual game card that can be added to the Apple Wallet (on the IOS platform) and Google Pay (on the Android platform) and used to seamlessly play games. It has the exact same functionality as the game card, but sits in the guest’s mobile wallet, enabling guests to tap and reload without leaving the game, while operators drive return visits and get to know customer behaviour, usage and spend habits.

“We’re very excited to be the first and only FEC cashless business solution to offer the Mobile Wallet. And are excited to be able to showcase this breakthrough to the attendees at the SEA 2020 show. This development and offer make Embed the only non-banking finance-payment or loyalty-card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet. It enables any business currently using the Embed TOOLKIT system (Kiosk, game cards, smartTOUCH readers and range of business solutions) to simply add the Mobile Wallet (Mobile Portal) module to their existing business solution and offering it to their customers,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.

This has been this year’s top-secret development project. First, Embed worked with an FEC giant on the Mobile Wallet with their internal and external development teams, as well as Google and Apple to gain compliance approval for Embed’s smartTOUCH readers.

“This significant breakthrough is a result of a collaborative effort with our partners and customers (the Operators, Apple and Google). We listen and work very closely with our clients, drawing inspiration from other industries, monitoring technological advancement and closely research consumer behaviour to deliver this end-result, and ultimately enabling business owners to increase profitability” said Andy Welsh, CTO, Embed.

Why Go Cashless in the Mobile Wallet?

Having Everything at Your Fingertips

Customer retention and loyalty strategies are an integral part of a business’s success plan. Embed’s Mobile Wallet, part of Mobile Portal module, is simple and convenient for guests to use (not an application download; completely cloud-based), operators can bundle offers, drive repeat visits and improve customer loyalty.

Tap. Repeat. Reload.

Guests have very little patience for standing in line, wasting time. The immediacy of reloading the virtual game card equals greater revenue, less manpower, less hardware costs, and greater profit. Guests don’t have to stand in line at the kiosk, cashier, or balance-check machine, they can increase spend and reduce dwell time by simply topping-up without leaving the game. In fact, they can reload their virtual game card anytime, anywhere.

Security that Equals Peace of Mind

Game card related information is protected by advanced security and encrypted mobile technology, so no more lost game cards for the guest and no risk to the operators.

The Embed Mobile Wallet (via Mobile Portal) Works As Follows:

Purchase and register the physical game card in the Mobile Portal (this can be done at the Kiosk or online URL via mobile). Mobile Portal shows a virtual card featuring Card Balance Check and Ticket Balance Option to add the virtual card to the Mobile Wallet. Start game play. Fun is a simple tap away. Redeem PRIZES from the Mobile Wallet. Customers can do a quick reload of their gamecards anytime and anywhere, without leaving the game.

The Embed team will be demo-ing the Mobile Wallet at Booth #1D11, SEA SHOW 2020, February 3 – 5 in Riyadh, KSA.