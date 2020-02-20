Embed announces 2020 tradeshow calendar

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and integrated software solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries, announces its 2020 trade show calendar. Embed Mavericks will be on site exhibiting and demo-ing the industry’s latest technology – The Mobile Wallet and showcasing the latest wearable media designs.

Game-Changer: The Mobile Wallet

The mobile wallet was launched at IAAPA Expo 2019 in Orlando and has been very well received in the industry. The first to market the Mobile Wallet, Embed delivers the next-generation in cashless payments for the FEC Industry. Embed is the ONLY FEC business solutions provider to partner with Google and Apple to gain compliance approval, a breakthrough that makes Embed the only non-banking finance-payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet. There’s no app download required, so guests add the virtual game card to their Mobile Wallet and play. All in the name of easing the customer journey and driving return visitors for Embed’s Operators, serving to future-proof their business.

Beyond The Game Card: Wearable Media

Making its debut at the IAAPA 2019 show in Orlando, the new collection of wearable media has over 200 design variations, covering every consumer demographic, gender, and amusement category, including waterparks and even music festivals. The collection has been a next generation show stopper. Embed also redefined the “game card” by combining fashion, textile design, with various materials, and technology to reimagine wearables that drive return visits, customer loyalty and a cult following. Again, with the aim of future-proofing Embed’s customer’s businesses.

“We introduced a number of exciting innovations at IAAPA Expo 2019, designed to deliver a superior guest experience that will disrupt our industry. We continue to focus on providing tailored solutions to help Operators drive more profit for their business by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs and achieving their business goals. Our “customer first” approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum consumer experience and it’s the driver behind our development efforts because when the customer thrives the operators thrives! We received universal positive feedback since our launch and look forward to showcasing our breakthrough solutions at the various tradeshows and events globally.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.