Dollywood Pre-K Imagination Season Pass deadline extended

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Last season, Dollywood officials announced the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass to celebrate the park’s milestone 35th anniversary season in 2020. With the pass, children born in 2015 or 2016 are able to visit Dollywood absolutely free for the entire 2020 season. Additionally, the pass allows children to splash and play for free during Dollywood’s Splash Country’s 20th anniversary season.

With high demand for the free pass, Dollywood officials have extended the deadline for children to be registered. Adults now have until March 15 to sign up their children by registering them online at Dollywood.com/Pre-K.

For adults registering their children for the Pre-K Imagination Pass and looking for the best value on their own passes, now is the best time to lock in the best price. Because the Pre-K Pass provides access to both Dollywood and Splash Country, the best option for parents is the Two-Park Super Pass. By purchasing before March 15, parents can take advantage of a six-month payment plan, plus they receive two bring-a-friend free tickets and they save $10 off summer pricing.

The park’s 2020 season features a calendar full of events which make it the perfect year for a season pass. The year begins with international fun during Festival of Nations (March 14-April 20). The biggest names in bluegrass visit during Dollywood’s Barbeque & Bluegrass presented by BUSH’s® (April 24- May 3), while the park’s newest event, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, takes place May 8 –June 14. Summer Celebration (June 20- Aug. 2) features later hours and the return of the Gazillion Bubbles Show.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 25-Oct. 31) features Southern gospel’s greatest performers alongside the guest-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood’s season concludes with the 12-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, Nov. 7, 2020 -Jan. 2, 2021.

Guests can learn more about Dollywood’s biggest season ever and the free Pre-K Imagination Pass by visiting www.dollywood.com or calling 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.