Cyclone coaster canvas contest

Combine your creative juices with a sprinkle of adrenaline and enter Luna Park’s “coaster canvas contest”.

This is the first-ever contest to design the front of the Coney Island Cyclone.

The Coney Island Cyclone fashions a new face from year to year. Some years the front design of the Cyclone honors a milestone, others a phrase, or a very Coney-esque typeface. Each year’s design is uniquely memorable and everyone has a favorite!

We are calling on the talent of our guests to help celebrate Luna Park’s 10th Birthday, 10 design submissions will be chosen and donned by the Coney Island Cyclone during its 2020 season.

Whether it’s bragging rights, complimentary Luna Passes, or the hopes that a famous celebrity will film their music video or movie while the Cyclone wears your design, enter now! Contest ends February 17th.

Submission form and coaster contest details are available here.