COVID 19 (coronavirus) Information from the IAFE

Everyone is vitally aware of the COVID 19 (coronavirus), which is of very serious concern across the globe. We do not intend to supplant any information you are and should be receiving via the WHO and CDC or the health authorities governing your jurisdiction. We do want to make you aware that as an Association, we are closely monitoring the situation, not only through regular updates from WHO and CDC, but also in communication with other associations and events.

Until such time as we announce a dedicated resource and information portal on our website for the COVID 19 situation, we would recommend the following steps:

Be alert and closely monitor the key sources of information, WHO and CDC. Anyone can subscribe to the CDC information at their special page (see below). Insurance: If you already have event cancellation insurance, visit with your agent to verify that communicable disease was already covered. If you do not already have event cancellation insurance, then any policy you would procure would exclude coronavirus. Pandemic planning is similar to emergency planning, but with more specifics. Your existing emergency plan may have components essential to a pandemic plan (i.e. business continuity in case your staff/volunteers cannot leave home to come to work, additional cleaning protocols, special messaging for stakeholders, etc.). Spending time now to work on a pandemic plan would be advised.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is the most reliable source of information and news in the United States.

Their website resources and news page are constantly updated.

Main Portal Page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Specific sections within the page address planning and guidance applicable to fairs and events