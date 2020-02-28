Boysenberry inspired food items available during the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival from March 20 – April 19

BUENA PARK, Calif. — The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is an annual food-inspired event that celebrates the park’s historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry. This year’s festival will feature more than 75 unique boysenberry-inspired creations crafted by the Knott’s culinary team. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a tantalizing line up of dishes ranging from savory foods with a boysenberry twist, to one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks that can only be found at Knott’s Berry Farm during this time of the year. In addition to the numerous food and drink offerings, the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival offers a wide selection of local crafters, live music, musical stage shows and fun activities for guests of all ages to enjoy. The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival runs 31 days starting March 20, operating daily through April 19, 2020. This year’s event will introduce an entirely new food lineup featuring a selection of 26 food and drink tasting items.

A great way to indulge in the new boysenberry food items during the festival is by purchasing a tasting card priced at $40 and $38 for season pass holders. The tasting card will offer eight tastings from a selection of 26 boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. A variety of signature boysenberry items will also be available for purchase a la carte. Tasting cards are available at Knotts.com or at the theme park.Guest can also take home a taste of the boysenberry festival with limited edition merchandise found throughout the park. This year’s new merchandise includes a new selection of event themed apparel, pajama sets, festival-inspired parasols plus new packaged food items perfect for take-home souvenirs like the new boysenberry tequila and whiskey and spiced wine preserves, boysenberry Irish cream coffee, boysenberry cake batter cookies, boysenberry vinaigrette dressing, boysenberry hot sauce, and boysenberry sarsaparilla. The Knott’s Berry Market also features signature boysenberry items like the delicious boysenberry BBQ sauce and our classic jams and preserves. Unique boysenberry inspired artisan products will also be available at the Boysenberry Festival Craft Fair returning with 30 local craft vendors, each crater will feature a boysenberry theme items.

The Boysenberry Festival is included with admission to Knott’s Berry Farm. Additional costs apply for food tasting experiences within the event. Knott’s will have extended hours on select days March 20 – April 19,allowing guests extra time to take advantage of all of the limited-time offerings.