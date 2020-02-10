Betson Orlando to host open house

Betson Orlando will hold their annual Open House on Saturday, March 28th at their office in Orlando, FL. The open house will feature top manufacturers showcasing the latest games, industry representatives on hand to discuss services and products, and exclusive show finance & leasing specials.

Along with the latest arcade games, the Betson Parts & Service team along with Goldfinger representatives will also be on hand with the latest touch screen monitors and products, perfect for gaming cabinets, digital signage and more. The Parts team will be happy to discuss their new Essential Parts Program Package, uniquely designed for each location and their selection of games.

• Meet the Betson Imperial Parts & Service Team

• Goldfinger Representatives Will be Available

• Betson Financial Services Will Be Attending with Open House Finance & Leasing Promotions.

Details:

March 28, 2020

10:30AM – 4:00PM

Betson Orlando

4605 LB McLeod Rd, Suite 900

Orlando, FL 32811

Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando

John Young PKWY/S. Park 7500 Futures Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Call: (407) 226-3999 | Offer Code: BE1

Manufacturer Reps On Hand will include:

Adrenaline | Amusement Connect | Andamiro | Apple | Arachnid | Bandai Namco | Bay Tek Entertainment | Benchmark | Coast to Coast | Coastal Amusement | Dynamo Valley | Elaut | Embed | ICE | Intercard | Jennison | LAI | Raw Thrills | Smart Industries | SEGA | Unis | Virtuix

For Additional Assistance and to RSVP Contact:

Joe Herbert | jherbert@betson.com | (407) 717-6020