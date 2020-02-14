Betson Enterprises to showcase latest games & products at Amusement Expo 2020

Betson Enterprises is excited to showcase the latest arcade equipment at this year’s Amusement Expo in New Orleans, LA, from March 10th – 11th.

This year’s line-up features the premiere of BUST-A-MOVE Frenzy, the much loved, original bubble-popping game is back in the arcade. Also featured, is the action-packed and rowdy offroad racing game Nitro Trucks, and the latest content and cabinet update for Big Buck Hunter – Big Buck Reloaded. The line-up will also include current favorites and top earners such as Halo: Fireteam Raven, Super Bikes 3, and Nerf Arcade.

Along with the latest arcade games, the Betson Imperial Parts & Service team, and Goldfinger representatives, will be on hand with the latest touch-screen monitors and products, perfect for gaming cabinets, digital signage and more. The parts team will also be happy to discuss their Essential Parts Program Packages, uniquely designed for each location and their selection of games.

Betson’s in-house Financial Services team will be in the booth to discuss exclusive financing and leasing specials. Please stop by booth #213 to play the latest games and speak to Betson Sales, Betson Parts, Goldfinger and Betson Finance.