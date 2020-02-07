Betson announces three new promotions for the sales team

Betson Enterprises is proud to announce the promotions of Joe Herbert, Brandon Horton, and Steve Lamoreaux, each to Regional Sales Manager.

Joe Herbert is based out of Betson Florida and will help manage in the Southeast region under the direction of Regional Sales Director, David Capilouto.

Brandon Horton, working out of the Betson Texas office, will assist in managing the Southwest region alongside Brian Serck, the area’s Regional Sales Director.

Steve Lamoreaux will work with Regional Sales Director, Mike McWilliams, in managing the Mountain States and Pacific Northwest regions. Steve is based out of Betson’s Utah office.

“Joe, Brandon, and Steve have all excelled since joining Betson,” said Jonathan Betti, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Betson Enterprises. “These new roles allow them all to build upon their sales track records while also positively impacting the team in other areas.”