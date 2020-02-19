A Near-to-home, coaster-riding, fun-loving wholesome family spring break

BRANSON, Missouri – Silver Dollar City, the internationally awarded theme park in the Ozark Mountains, breaks notions of a traditional Spring “Break” with the awakening from winter hibernation of 40 themed rides & attractions – including 2 world record-breaking roller coasters. Celebrating a Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary, the park is well-recognized today as a family-thrill destination, growing from humble beginnings of offering cave tours in the 1950s to entertaining 2.2 million guests annually.

Spring Ride Days also marks the opening of the Rivertown Smokehouse, the largest investment in a restaurant in both Silver Dollar City’s and the company’s history, with over 10,000 square feet of area, patio and 450 seats. Across from the Smokehouse is the new Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread, a bakery dedicated to a variety of Silver Dollar City famous cinnamon breads, desserts and specialty coffee.

Rides considered to have a world footprint include the towering Time Traveler roller coaster that vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a steampunk-inspired time machine at a top speed of 50.3 miles per hour while flipping through three separate upside-downs, earning Time Traveler the title of “Fastest, Steepest & Tallest Spinning Coaster in the World.” The ride’s only-of-its-kind magnetic spin ensures an exciting but controlled and smooth coaster ride—perfect for re-rides. Also, Outlaw Run, a record-breaking wood roller coaster, is inspired by the historical journeys of pioneers heading West from Missouri into unknown territory. The stagecoach-themed coaster cars mimic an out-of-control run from an outlaw. Don’t worry, here, “The Good Guys Always Win” on this Guinness World Record-holder for “Steepest Drop on a Wooden Coaster” (2015).

The park is also home to more family-friendly rides, with specific areas designed and constructed for smaller children. The ten family adventures in Fireman’s Landing are centered on a spirit of volunteerism, providing kids their own chance to “volunteer” with rides themed to a variety of “training” activities. Ten additional young-family rides are presented at the park’s own version of an 1880s World’s Fair—The Grand Exposition. “Marvels of technology” are on display, including a junior-sized roller coaster, spinning swings, swinging wooden ships and more.

For adrenaline-seeking appetites, the Rivertown Smokehouse, part of the all-new Rivertown area of the park, is nestled on the banks of Mystic River Falls, a new river raft water ride at Silver Dollar City, set to open in early summer 2020. Upon opening, Mystic River Falls will feature the “Tallest Drop on a Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere,” making the 4.5 story drop “The Wettest Splashdown in the Park’s History.”

Silver Dollar City opens for the 2020 season on March 17, marking the beginning of Spring Ride Days, open through March 29 (closed March 23). Young Christians’ Weekend adds an additional weekend of fun April 3-5. A full schedule may be found at silverdollarcity.com.