Wow weekends return to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Half price WOW Weekend wristbands are back at Blackpool Pleasure Beach! Visitors can enjoy access to all of their favourite rides at the UK’s favourite amusement park for just £19.50, when booked online in advance.

Running from Saturday 15th February to Sunday 29th March, the park will be open every weekend, boasting fun for all of the family. The park will then open daily from Wednesday 1st April.

Thrill seekers are invited to experience ICON – the park’s newest ride and the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster. Catapulting riders forward with the same acceleration as a Formula One racing car, ICON cuts through The Big One and twists around the Steeplechase and Big Dipper, so close that riders’ nerves are guaranteed to be tested. The ride then gives a second burst of speed midway through, when riders are least expecting it.

For those looking to reach dizzying new heights, The Big One features a 235ft climb, giving riders incredible views and amazing thrills. Guests can also see their world turned upside down on Revolution.

Families will be kept busy with the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land, where little ones can meet their favourite Nick characters, including PAW Patrol, and enjoy a whirl on SpongeBob’s Splash Bash or any of the other 11 rides in this themed area.

Speaking on the park’s reopening, Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, commented: “It’s such an exciting time for us as we open the park gates for the 2020 season!

“Our WOW Weekends are such a fantastic way to start the year, welcoming back all of our visitors old and new, with such a special price promotion. Wristbands are available to purchase online now, so be sure to join us at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as we begin another incredible season.”