Tom Powell, OABA news ambassador, passes

It is with deep personal and professional sadness that we report that our friend, our OABA News Ambassador, Tom Powell, passed away early this morning. Tom had complications from a fall he took last week. Tom’s dedication to the outdoor amusement industry is beyond words. There will be no one who can replace his weekly columns that touch the lives of so many in our industry.

His wife, Christine, and daughter, Alice, request we pass this information along to all of you as they begin the process of finalizing Tom’s arrangements. We will pass more information along to you as it becomes available. May your thoughts and prayers be with Tom’s family.