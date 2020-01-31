Special Olympics Texas’s annual NRH2O Polar Plunge to be held February 1, 2020

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The annual NRH 2 O Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Texas Greater Fort Worth will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NRH 2 O Family Water Park, located at 9001 Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills, TX. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and the plunge will begin at 10 a.m.

The NRH 2 O Polar Plunge invites participants of all ages (under 18 requires parent or guardian signature) to brave the cold waters of the Viper at NRH 2 O. Participants can take the plunge on their own with a minimum fundraising goal or form a team. Single plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $60 ($30 if under 18) in order to receive the official 2020 Polar Plunge t-shirt. All plungers are eligible to earn additional prizes as they meet higher pledge levels. Awards will also be given to top fundraising plunger, top fundraising team, and best costume. The Plunge will have a live DJ and lunch will also be provided for the plungers by Joe’s Crab Shack.

This event is a unique opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to support more than 58,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes. All money raised for Polar Plunge will go toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in your community. For more information and to register today visit, nrh2o.com/polarplunge