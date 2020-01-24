Services announced for OABA’s Tom Powell

NASHVILLE — Thomas Joseph “Tom” Powell passed away at Alive Hospice in Nashville on January 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Tom was born in Scranton, PA on July 18, 1933. He was a proud graduate of the University of Scranton. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Alice, his brother Bobby, and his first wife and mother of his children, Rosamond. He is survived by his wife, Christine, his children, Julia Mulherin and her husband Paul, Alice Stanley, Thomas and his husband Paul Hill, Kevin and his wife Anne Marie, his five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and cherished nephew and nieces.

Tom was a sportswriter for the Tennessean from 1958 to 1972. He was the race announcer at the Nashville Speedway in the 1960s and 1970s. Tom was editor of Amusement Business Newspaper from 1972 to 2006. Since 2007, Tom has written a weekly column for the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA).

During his long career, Tom was the recipient of many awards and honors including a board of director’s special award from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), being inducted into the International Independent Showmen’s Association (IISA) Hall of Fame, and the Showmen’s League of America Hall of Honor, as well as countless others.

The funeral service for Tom will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Donelson at 1:30 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A celebration of Tom’s amazing life will be held immediately after the church service at the VFW at 1907 Lebanon Pike in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the International Independent Showmen’s Association (IISA) Scholarship Fund in Tom Powell’s name.

IISA Scholarship Fund

6915 Riverview Drive

Riverview, FL 33578

As Tom would say at the end of each his columns,

“Have all great days, and God Bless.”