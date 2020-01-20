Saturday 28th March will mark the beginning of Gardaland Resort’s new season

Gardaland Resort is about to inaugurate a new season full of fantastic new additions. On the strength of its long experience and its prestigious position within the Merlin Entertainments group – second most important player in the world of amusement – Gardaland is going to show its ability to constantly renovate itself, satisfying the needs of different targets of Visitors, offering increasingly more memorable experiences.

The season will officially kick off on Saturday 28th March 2020 with the opening of the entire Gardaland Resort, including the Amusement Park, the three themed hotels and Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, ready to welcome Guests to a year teeming with fun.

A special pre-opening event called Prezzemolo & Friends, designed exclusively for the younger ones, will however offer access to selected areas of the Park on the weekends of 14th-15th and 21st-22nd March.

On those dates the Park will be tailor made for children, with the opportunity to access rides dedicated to little Guests, especially Peppa Pig Land, Fantasy Kingdom, Prezzemolo Land, Prezzemolo Magic Village, the Medieval area and Foresta Incantata (Enchanted Forest). Four Adventure rides will also be available: Magic House, Jungle Rapids, Mammut and Blue Tornado. There will also be a number of entertaining live shows, fantastic spectacles, itinerant animations and engaging Meet&Greet with Prezzemolo, Peppa & Friends, Po and the 44 Gatti (44 Cats), accompanying families during those four unforgettable days.

The new season 2020 will bring about new additions for all Guests of Gardaland Park, ranging from the Meet&Greet sessions, with children’s favourite characters, such as the 44 GATTI Rock Show, to large-scale events like Gardaland Awards – Life is a movie, from the spectacular 4D cinema effects of Wonder Woman – The 4D experience to the dazzling water tricks of Aqua Fantasia – Storie di acqua, luci e colori (Stories of water, lights and colours).

Little Guests are going to give the warmest of reactions to the arrival at Gardaland of the 44 Gatti! (44 Cats) Lampo, Milady, Pilou and Polpetta – the colourful protagonists of one of the most beloved children TV series. They will be performing live in the 44 Gatti Rock Show, an unmissable show that will make all children and their families sing and dance to the tune of their most famous songs such as Granny Pina’s Noodles and 44 Gatti La Serie (44 Cats The Series). The show will be held at the Arena Hawaii, three times a day.

Aimed at an older target, made of cinema aficionados looking for captivating experiences, Gardaland presents Wonder Woman – The 4D Experience. In the lead up to the release in theatres of the second chapter of the saga, scheduled for June 2020, this powerful, high-tense cinematographic story, enhanced by extraordinary special effects and special glasses – will catapult spectators into the adventurous world of the most famous amazon in movies. Thanks to a special adaption of the movie, Guests of Gardaland will feel like they are experiencing first-hand the feats of Diana who, after leaving Paradise island with an American pilot named Steve, will be fighting to free humanity from the horrors of the Second World War and to restore peace in the human world.

Great news are on their way at Gardaland Theatre as well, which will be playing host to Gardaland Awards – Life is a movie, a new and exciting live musical which will offer a fantastic journey into the world of cinema, bringing back to life historical cult movies such as Moulin Rouge, The Bodyguard and La La Land. Live singing numbers, extraordinary special effects, spectacular scenography, amazing acrobatics and great choreographies will be the ingredients of a truly superior show.

Another unmissable spectacle will be Aqua Fantasia – Storie di acqua, luci e colori (Stories of water, lights and colours), a unique show of dancing fountains gracing Piazza Ramses several times a day: imposing water jets and arches of different colours moving to the rhythm of music will not fail to engage Visitors, freeing their fantasy.

LEGOLAND Water Park: great addition of 2020

The most important and most awaited new addition of the season will be the opening, on 28th May 2020, of LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland, the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe and the first in the world to be built inside an Amusement Park not bearing the LEGOLAND brand.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland will extend over a 15 thousand square metre area and it will be located near the Peppa Pig Land and Fantasy Kingdom areas. It will complement the already vast offer of amusement geared at children of all ages, for the joy of legions of young families, from Italy and from abroad.

It is going to be a Water Park made of millions of colourful LEGO® bricks, where fans will be enjoying themselves experimenting with their own fantasy and where children will find interactive games and unique LEGO construction experiences while parents will be relaxing on comfy poolside beds or in large gazebos.

Very evocative will be the entry area of the Water Park, located inside the area previously occupied by the PalaMagic theatre and characterised by a great blue and white arc-shaped portal, resembling a great wave.

One of the rides that will attract the most the attention of Visitors will definitely be Miniland, a large area sporting around one hundred LEGO Models, representing, in a 1:20 scale, the most iconic monuments and symbols of the Italian territory.

Made of as many as four million and 900 thousand LEGO bricks, Miniland will be divided in six clusters located along the LEGO River Adventure. It will be visible from aboard inflatable rafts – customisable by Visitors with big floating LEGO bricks – and open to inland visits: it is going to be like embarking on a fascinating trip along a version of Italy made entirely out of LEGO bricks. Among the most fascinating clusters we can find Venice, with its most famous monuments such as the Basilica and bell tower of San Marco, the area dedicated to Rome, with the Colosseo, the Fountain of Trevi and the Basilica of Saint Peter and the section sporting some of the most iconic Italian monuments such as Milan’s Duomo and the Tower of Pisa. Inside the themed areas there will also be a cluster dedicated to Gardaland Resort, with a representation of the most beloved rides, from Albero di Prezzemolo (Prezzemolo’s Tree) to Fuga da Atlantide (Escape from Atlantis) and including the new Gardaland Magic Hotel.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland will truly feature many rides that will delight younger and older Visitors alike. There will be several different themed areas with plenty of colourful slides and water shooting games, for both kids and adolescents. Various areas dedicated to creativity and discovery, with the opportunity of making constructions with LEGO and DUPLO bricks or with large, soft bricks and swimming pools and special areas with beds, beach chairs and large gazebos for family-based relax.

Thanks to the incredible new addition of the LEGOLAND Water Park, Gardaland will be able to offer its Guests one more reason to extend their fun inside the Resort, with the opportunity to stay over at one of its three fantastic themed hotels – Gardaland Hotel, Adventure Hotel and the brand new Magic Hotel. We are witnessing the consolidation of its position as a real amusement hub, a tourist destination worthy of longer stays, in order to enjoy the many memorable experiences available inside the wonderful setting of the Garda Lake.

Gardaland SEA LIFE AQUARIUM: Oceano Interattivo e Notti all’Acquario

This year’s new addition at Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium will instead be Oceano Interattivo (Interactive Ocean), a completely renovated room that will offer its little Guests an original, creative experience. After observing the most fascinating marine creatures of the Aquarium’s tanks children will get a chance to draw and colour stylized fish on paper, position their creations in a scanner and, thanks to a scanning technique, bring the colourful fish alive, who will then join a great virtual aquarium projected on the wall.

This new interactive activity will make visits to the Aquarium even more involving, offering Guests a memorable experience. Kids and their families will also get to discover fun facts about the colours and the shapes of the fish inhabiting the oceans, or learn how to give their contribution to the protection of the most vulnerable marine settings, such as coral reefs.

After the success of last season, the Notti all’Acquario (Nights at the Aquarium) will also be back. An evocative event that allows children between the age of 8 and 12 to spend the night inside the Aquarium and, after a guided visit by night, to stay overnight in the room dedicated to the Tropical Lagoon, in close contact with the creatures populating the ray tank.

Finally the sea lion tank, completely renovated to suit the requirements of its three inhabitants, will offer one more opportunity to see those animals from even closer: a window glass will be set up, right by the tank, so that Guests will be able to walk briefly inside the territory of these fascinating specimens. The trainers will make the involvement with sea lions even more thorough by inviting younger Guests to actively partake in a new activity.

Open on the weekends of 14th-15th and 21st-22nd March and then from 28th March to 1st November, Gardaland Resort offers interesting opportunities to purchase combined tickets for Gardaland Park and Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium at a truly special price.