Maurer Rides introduces a new jet ski concept

Full throttle and a water fountain splash right and from behind the driver and passenger and for those not careful, they can get their feet wet or taste the salty spray. A gear drive plus water that is the short formula provided by Maurer Ride. The worldwide innovation is for water parks and waterfront adventures. This first design has been presented freely. From the motto: Whoever comes first builds first.

The core of the new development is the Spike-Drive. It’s special feature: The drivers can control their own speed and thus decide whether they glide over the water or jump over the water at full speed. The extremely powerful Spike-Drive was developed and patented by Maurer Rides. It turns the passengers into real drivers and for the first time allows them to brake and accelerate anywhere along the track with 100% traction and 1.2 g of acceleration.

Maurer Rides has proven that the Spike is ideally suited as a motorcycle with the Desmo Race in the new Ducati World, Mirabilandia. The water version of the motorcycle is the jet ski. So, it was obvious to develop a water Spike®-Coaster.

Just imagine…Miami: A lifeguard tower as the ride station. A young couple sits on the jet ski, the driver gives it throttle and they start with 1.2 g’s; through the palm trees on the beach, swings themselves over a curve and down to the water, jumps through an over-sized life ring, scrapes a mountain of beach balls and then steers out to sea.

Their gaze wanders out to the distance sea. The feeling of freedom brings a smile to their faces. With athletic skill, they go over the next wave making s-curves up and down the sea. It takes full concentration! With a last jump tingling their stomachs once again, they steer the jets ski back to the lifeguard tower.

The first design concept Miami with its vibrant colors call for beach and sun. On the basis of the new gear-drive with its near limitless possibilities, other ideas can be easily developed. For example, one could have marinas, coaster regions or water parks. A water-effect could be conceivable to visualize a ride through the water.

The innovative jetski is also attractive because of the light weight vehicle in combination with the Spike-Drive a relatively low investment in comparison to a large roller coaster. Here again, Maurer Rides has strengthened its position as the market leader for interactive roller coasters.