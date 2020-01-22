Legacy Entertainment announces upcoming 2020 project debuts; China’s Chimelong Marine Science Park in May, and Vietnam’s Vinpearl Sea Shell in July

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Legacy Entertainment is set to make waves yet again in 2020 with the debuts of two high-profile projects. Today’s news follows the firm’s record-breaking year of 2019, which saw the opening of three new Theme Parks, as well as two groundbreaking Dark Rides, also designed by the renowned company.

First to open this year will be the Chimelong Marine Science Park – a hybrid indoor aquarium and theme park that will begin welcoming members of the public in May. Colossal in scope and scale, not only will the submarine-inspired design radically transform the landscape of the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, but with a size of nearly 4,000,000 square feet (370,000 square meters), it will also claim the record for World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park.

“Under the guidance of Su Zhigang, Chimelong has become the standard-bearer for domestic theme parks in China, both in terms of quality and safety. We believe this latest undertaking will secure Chimelong’s place at the forefront of location-based entertainment, not just in China, but for the world,” said Barry Kemper, Legacy’s Chief Operating Officer.

2020 will also mark the opening of Legacy’s first project in Vietnam, when The Sea Shell premieres on the island of Phú Quốc’s Vinpearl Land resort in July. Boasting a sleek turtle-inspired motif suggested by Vietnamese folklore, this 300,000 square foot (27,500 square meter) marine life experience will take visitors on a journey through five richly-themed galleries.

Speaking of the dramatic exterior design, Taylor Jeffs, Legacy’s President & Chief Creative Officer, says, “Our primary goal has been to create a signature icon for the island of Phú Quốc and for our client, Vinpearl – something wholly-unique that will capture the attention of potential visitors from all around the globe.”

Looking ahead to 2021, a late Spring debut is anticipated for the all-new Lotte Magic Forest park in Busan, Korea. Designed by Legacy and developed by the parent company of Seoul’s signature Lotte World theme park, the new project will take a markedly different tact with its offering of primarily-outdoor facilities, inspired primarily by Europe’s most-popular theme parks.