JW Winco standing strong with leveling feet

Machine feet, articulated feet, leveling feet, corrosion resistant stainless steel, and elegant forms: The range of leveling feet available in the JW Winco portfolio is extensive. And it continues to grow because the requirements only appear simple until you take a deeper look.

There is no doubt that at the start of an engineering process, designers seldomly pay attention to the leveling feet. And yet hardly any construction can be completed without leveling feet that support the entire load of everything above them. What must leveling feet offer to stand up to the harsh conditions of industrial applications?

Above all, stability, the secure acceptance of any loads, precise adjustability, and long service life. And finally, they must also visually express all of these qualities.

The latter aspect is particularly exemplified by the GN 21 leveling foot just added to the JW Winco assortment. It consists entirely of stainless steel and its plate is machined from solid material that exhibits a refined surface. The version with mounting holes in the plate, bears the designation of series GN 23.

With WN 9000 / WN 9000.1 leveling feet, the spindle has a ball-end that moves freely in the leveling mount base, allowing differences in incline between the ground and the machine to be easily compensated. The base is made of a glass-filled nylon plastic and is available with or without a an elastomer rubber non-skid pad. Two holes for mounting the leveling mount base are standard in this version. The spindles are made of either steel or stainless steel.

Also new are the “duckfoot” types GN 42 and GN 43. Their strange name comes from the half round, half rectangular shape. These leveling feet are suitable for universal use and have tolerance friendly slots, while ribs reinforce the plate under heavy loads. Depending on the standard, either galvanized steel or 304 stainless steel is used; a vulcanized layer on the underside of the plate is also optionally available.