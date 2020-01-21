Intercard will have the latest cashless technology at the IAAPA FEX Summit January 26-28, 2020

ST. LOUIS — From January 26-28 an Intercard team of North America sales manager Bill Allen and sales rep Rachelle Granger will be at the IAAPA FEC Summit in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Come meet Bill and Rachelle and find out why leading family entertainment centers in the U.S. and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service. Intercard is a sponsor of the Summit.

“As the evolution of family entertainment centers continues, proprietors have an increased need for cashless systems that can increase sales, boost marketing and cut expenses,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Intercard introduced the first debit card reader for the amusement industry in 1989 and continues to lead the way in cashless technology with our new iReader Impulse that takes debit cards and credit cards.”

Bill and Rachelle will be happy to demonstrate Intercard’s latest technology including the first-of-its-kind iReader Impulse that takes credit cards and play cards, the Edge Mobile App Collection and other great Intercard products. You can contact Bill at ballen@intercardinc.com to schedule a meeting.