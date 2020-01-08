ICON Park partners with Magic Memories to offer visitors ‘Orlando’s Most Iconic Selfie’

ORLANDO — Magic Memories, experts in creating and distributing personalized content for the attractions industry announces a partnership with Orlando’s ICON Park to provide guests with a brand new interactive digital experience — ‘Orlando’s Most Iconic Selfie’.

Unlike a traditional ‘selfie’, Magic Memories’ innovative Zoom Selfie Camera — positioned in the ICON Park courtyard — is able to lock onto individuals or groups before zooming out to encompass the entirety of ICON Park’s mesmerising backdrop. Using Magic Memories’ new mobile platform, guests can instantly receive their animated selfie straight to their mobile and share directly with friends and family on social media.

While Magic Memories has been showcasing the Zoom Selfie Camera in Australia for over a year, the challenge has been figuring out how to include it in a meaningful and desirable way into existing guest flows to add value to both attractions and guests.

This partnership enables guests to access and engage with the Zoom Selfie Experience in different ways during their visit to the park; from receiving money off the price of a Zoom Selfie experience when eating in one of ICON Park’s restaurants or bars, including it as part of a ticket experience to local attractions, and adding new digital kiosks where guests can also purchase their selfies.

“Our guests are now able to engage and interact with the park at a whole new level, providing a unique additional experience,” explains Christopher Jaskiewicz, President and CEO, ICON Park.

“ICON Park, which is located in the middle of Orlando’s entertainment district, is the perfect setting for family days out with an incredible array of attractions such as the Wheel at ICON Park, Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Orlando. Also offering a fantastic selection of bars and restaurants, ICON Park is the perfect backdrop for days and nights out with friends.

Orlando’s Most Iconic Selfie is a great product experience that creates yet another reason for guests to stay, play and share their memories with friends and family on social media.”

“We have worked closely with ICON Park to create multiple ways in which guests can access and engage with the Zoom Selfie Camera. This added layer of engagement will help ICON Park continue to improve the overall guest experience, while also promoting the destination through visiting family and friends,” explains Chris Warhurst, CEO for Magic Memories.